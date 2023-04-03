ASHTABULA
• A prisoner at the city jail was transported to Ashtabula County Medical Center at 8 a.m. March 30.
• Criminal trespassing was reported in the 5700 block of Woodman Avenue at 10 a.m. March 30.
• A psychiatric situation was reported in the 1000 block of Westshore Drive at 10:53 a.m. March 30.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 3100 block of Johnson Court at 6:33 p.m. March 30.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 3400 block of Lake Avenue at 7 p.m. March 30.
• A computer bag containing two guns were found in the 4700 block of Park Avenue at 7:24 p.m. March 30.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1300 block of West Third Street at 2 a.m. March 31.
• A traffic accident damaged an ATM machine in the 4300 block of Main Avenue at 4 a.m. March 31.
• A search warrant for drugs was executed in the 2600 block of Carso Avenue at 12:24 p.m. March 31.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 1100 block of West Prospect Road at 1 p.m. March 31.
• Shoplifting was reported in the 1100 block of West Prospect Road at 5 p.m. March 31. One adult female was given a summons for theft.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 2700 block of Lake Avenue at 6:12 p.m. March 31.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 4700 block of Main Avenue at 7:20 p.m. March 31.
• A suspicious vehicle was stopped in the 3400 block of Lake Avenue at 9 p.m. March 31. One male was arrested on warrants and receiving stolen property.
• An animal call was reported in the 700 block of East 6th Street at 8 a.m. April 1.
• A male was arrested on outstanding warrants from the Sheriff’s Office at 4 p.m. April 1 at the intersection of West Avenue and West 47th Street.
• A tree that fell on a vehicle was reported in the 4600 block of Topper Avenue at 4 p.m. April 1.
• Domestic violence and property damage were reported in the 1900 block of East 41st Street at 5 p.m. April 1.
• Petty theft was reported in the 5700 block of Nathan Avenue at 6:13 p.m. April 1.
• A domestic disturbance was reported in the 4000 block of Todd Avenue at 11 p.m. April 1.
• A traffic stop at Jefferson Avenue and West 57th Street at 11 p.m. April 1 resulted in a citation for expired plates and marijuana possession.
• A traffic stop in the 900 block of Lake Avenue at 12:17 a.m. April 2 resulted in an arrest for drugs and operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol (OVI).
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of West Prospect Road at 1:40 p.m. April 2.
• An unwanted person and possible assault were reported in the 1700 block of West Prospect Road at 4 p.m. April 2.
• A traffic stop in the 1100 block of West Prospect Road at 5 p.m. April 2 resulted in an arrest of a male and citations for driving offenses.
• APD officers assisted Community Care Ambulance and the Ashtabula Fire Department with a female having a medical emergency in the 600 block of East 17th Street at 6 p.m. April 2.
• A caller reported someone was cutting down his trees in the 1100 block of Bunker Hill Road at 6 p.m. April 2.
• A domestic assault was reported at Lake Avenue and West 24th Street at 7:20 p.m. April 2.
• A cell phone was reported stolen from the 5300 block of Reed Avenue at 8 p.m. April 2.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 2200 block of Norman Avenue at 9 p.m. April 2. One male was arrested for trespassing, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
• A vehicle that ran off the road was reported in the 5800 block of Madison Avenue at 11 p.m. April 2. One arrest was made for OVI.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 900 block of East 16th Street at 1 a.m. April 3.
• An animal call was reported in the 700 block of East 6th Street at 8 a.m. April 3.
