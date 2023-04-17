ASHTABULA
• Items were recovered from several thefts in the 2200 block of West 10th Street at 4 a.m. April 14.
• A burglary was reported in the 5900 block of Jefferson Avenue at 5 a.m. April 14.
• A fight was reported in the 4300 block of Park Avenue at 5 a.m. April 14.
• A female was arrested on a warrant in the 5500 block of Madison Avenue at 7 a.m. April 14.
• Domestic violence and threats were reported in the 3100 block of Chestnut Avenue at 8 a.m. April 14.
• An unwanted person was reported in the 1100 block of West Prospect Road at noon April 14.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 100 block of Riverside Drive at 12:50 p.m. April 14.
• Petty theft was reported in the 300 block of West 55th Street at 10 a.m. April 14.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 200 block of West 54th Street at 9 p.m. April 14.
• An animal call was made from the 800 block of Lake Avenue at 7 a.m. April 15.
• A private property crash with injuries was reported in the 4000 block of Park Avenue at 8 a.m. April 15.
• An aggravated burglary was reported in the 300 block of Thayer Avenue at 2 p.m. April 15.
• A threat was reported in the 1600 block of East 47th Street at 12:57 a.m. April 16.
• A robbery was reported in the 1600 block of West 5th Street at 2 a.m. April 16.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 600 block of West 57th Street at 4 a.m. April 16.
• A female was arrested on warrants in the 5100 block of Gary Avenue at 9 a.m. April 16. She was found to be in possession of felony narcotics.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 700 block of East 15th Street at 10 a.m. April 16.
• Identity fraud was reported in the 2200 block of Walnut Boulevard at noon April 16.
• Breaking and entering was reported in the 1300 block of Lake Avenue at 12:40 p.m. April 16.
• Property damage was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 12:50 p.m. April 16.
• An intoxicated male was reported in the 2500 Pleasantview Avenue at 8 p.m. April 16.
