ASHTABULA
• A homeless man reported a man knocked him off his bicycle and held a knife to his throat, demanding his wallet. When the perpetrator found out the victim had no money in his wallet, he took off on his bicycle. The incident occurred in the 5000 block of Main Avenue at about 5 a.m. June 9.
• A theft was reported on Lake Avenue at 6 a.m. June 9.
• An animal call was received from Madison Avenue at 8 a.m. June 9.
• A traffic stop on Lake Avenue at 3 p.m. June 9 resulted in the driver being cited for several traffic offenses.
• A traffic stop at West Prospect and Woodman Avenue at 7 p.m. June 9 resulted in the driver being cited for OVI.
• A runaway juvenile was reported on West Avenue at 8 p.m. June 9.
• Police saw an unmarked vehicle displaying blue lights and sirens driving at high rate of speed through the city was reported at 9 p.m. June 9. The vehicle was identified as the railroad police, responding to a call of service.
• An assault was reported on Lake Avenue at 4 a.m. June 10.
• A male was arrested on a warrant at 7 a.m. June 10 on West 44th Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Walnut Boulevard at 7 a.m. June 10. Two arrests were made, one for OVI and the other for possession of drugs.
• A junk vehicle was removed from Fort Avenue at 7 a.m. June 10.
• A junk vehicle was removed from Jefferson Avenue/ West 52nd Street at 7:27 a.m. June 10.
• A private property hit-skip accident was reported on Lambros Lane at 9 a.m. June 10.
• A disturbance was reported on Bunker Hill Road at 11 a.m. June 10. Criminal charges are pending.
• An unwanted person was reported on Park Avenue at 12:50 June 10.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Park Avenue at 4 p.m. June 10.
• A male was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated on West Prospect Road at 11 p.m. June 10.
• A traffic stop on Lake Avenue at 11 p.m. June 10 resulted in an arrest for OVI. Drugs were recovered.
• Domestic violence was reported on Carpenter Road at 2 a.m. June 11.
• A stolen vehicle was reported on West Avenue at 3 a.m. June 11.
• A traffic stop for no brake lights was initiated on Center Street at 11:56 June 11. A citation was issued to the driver for having no operator’s license and the vehicle towed.
• Criminal damaging was reported on West 58th Street at 3 p.m. June 11.
• A disturbance was reported on Glover Drive at 5 p.m. June 11.
• An assault was reported on West 52nd Street at 7 p.m. June 11.
• A burglary was reported on Fort Avenue at 8 p.m. June 11.
• Drugs were discovered by police while talking with a suspicious male on West Prospect Road at 8:22 p.m. June 11.
• Harassment was reported on West 55th Street at 2 a.m. June 12.
• Misuse of a debit card was reported on Eagle Drive at 4 a.m. June 12.
• Trespassing was reported on Lyndon Avenue at 9 a.m. June 12.
• Damage to property was reported on West 35th Street at 3 p.m. June 12.
• An animal call was received from West 5th Street at 3 p.m. June 12.
• Harassment was reported on Reed Avenue at 3:58 p.m. June 12.
• A report of children in the Ashtabula River under Tannery Hill bridge was received at 4 p.m. June 12. The caller was worried about the children’s safety.
• A junk vehicle was removed from Main Avenue at 5 p.m. June 12. The property owner was cited.
• A domestic altercation was reported on Bardmoor Boulevard at 8 p.m. June 12. A male was arrested.
• City police assisted the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office with a report of a man with a gun in Ashtabula Township at 11 p.m. June 12.
• An irate, intoxicated male was reported on West 50th Street at 12:58 a.m. June 13.
• Criminal damaging was reported on Garfield Avenue at 2 a.m. June 13.
