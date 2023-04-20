ASHTABULA
• An inmate at Justice Center made threats to harm officers and kill people at 5 p.m. April 19.
• A theft was reported in the 100 block of Riverside Drive at 5:30 p.m. April 19.
Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High near 70F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Rain. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: April 21, 2023 @ 4:59 am
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.