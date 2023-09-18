• Police were called to East 16th Street at 11 p.m. Sept. 14 over a civil matter about a deceased parent’s property.
• An unwanted person was reported on East 15th Street at 4 a.m. Sept. 15.
• A male was arrested on a warrant on East 15th Street at 5 a.m. Sept. 15.
• Domestic violence was reported at West 38th Street and Lake Avenue at 6 a.m. Sept. 15. A male was arrested.
• A female was arrested on West 44th Street on an active warrant through Geneva Police Department at 6 p.m. Sept. 15.
• Two inmates were transported from city jail to Ashtabula County jail without incident at 6 p.m. Sept. 15.
• Domestic violence was reported on West 50th Street at 9 p.m. Sept. 15. One arrest was made.
• An animal complaint was received on Michigan Avenue at 4 a.m. Sept. 16.
• A jail incident was reported at 4:15 a.m. Sept. 16 at the Justice Center.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported on Carriage Hill Drive at 4:19 a.m. Sept. 16.
• An attempted scam was reported at Wendy’s restaurant on West Prospect Road at 4:40 a.m. Sept. 16.
• Domestic violence was reported on Station Avenue at noon Sept. 16.
• Ashtabula police assisted Geneva-on-the-Lake police on Jefferson Avenue at 6 p.m. Sept. 16.
• A subject was transported from Main Avenue to Ashtabula County Medical Center by ambulance for a psychological evaluation at 9 p.m. Sept. 16.
• A black and red mountain bike was reported stolen from Glover Drive at 10 p.m. Sept. 16.
• A domestic disturbance was reported on Adams Avenue at 8 a.m. Sept. 17.
• A neighbor dispute was reported on West 39th Street at 2 p.m. Sept. 17.
• An overdose was reported on Ann Avenue at 8 p.m. Sept. 17.
• A caller reported her children were threatened on Adams Avenue at 9 p.m. Sept. 17.
• Petty theft was reported on Main Avenue at 10 p.m. Sept. 17.
