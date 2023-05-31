ASHTABULA
• Petty theft was reported on Fort Avenue at 2 a.m. May 26.
• A dog was reportedly hit by a car on West Prospect Road at 2:57 a.m. May 26.
• An overdose was reported on Madison Avenue at 3 a.m. May 26.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported on Bunker Hill Road at 3:24 a.m. May 26.
• Harassment was reported on Lyndon Avenue at 3:39 a.m. May 26.
• A car crash was reported on West 7th Street at 3:50 a.m. May 26. One arrest for OVI was made.
• Theft was reported on Main Avenue at 5 a.m. May 26.
• A junk vehicle was removed from East 15th Street at 6 a.m. May 26.
• A male was cited for driving under suspension during a traffic stop at 6:15 a.m. May 26 at West Prospect Road and Center Street.
• Criminal damage was reported at West Prospect Road and Station Avenue at 8 a.m. May 26.
• A sex crime was reported on Glover Drive at 12:45 p.m. May 26.
• An unruly juvenile was reported on Topper Avenue at 6 p.m. May 26.
• A male ran from officers during a traffic stop at Gary Avenue and West 48th Street at 2 a.m. May 27.
• Narcotics were recovered from a traffic stop on Lake Avenue at 4 a.m. May 27.
• A theft was reported on Lake Avenue at 5 a.m. May 27.
• Menacing was reported on Main Avenue at 5 a.m. May 27.
• A traffic stop on Joseph Avenue at 11 a.m. May 27 resulted in a male arrested for warrants and new felony charges.
• Suspicious people were reported on Runkle Avenue cutting copper wire form a residence at 2 p.m. May 27.
• A disturbance was reported on West 52nd Street at 4 p.m. May 27, resulting in an arrest for obstruction of official business.
• A basketball hoop was reportedly on city property on West 48th Street at 6 p.m. May 27.
• Criminal damaging was reported on Fort Avenue at 8 p.m. May 27.
• An intoxicated driver was reported on Michigan Avenue at 5 a.m. May 28. One arrest was made.
• A male was found to be in possession of narcotics in a parking lot on Lake Avenue at 9 a.m. May 28.
• An unruly juvenile was reported on East 15th Street at 9 a.m. May 28.
• A neighbor dispute was reported on West Avenue at 2 p.m. May 28.
• A male was arrested on West 24th Street at 5 p.m. May 28 on outstanding warrants. He faces additional charges for obstructing business and resisting arrest.
• A traffic stop at West 19th Street and Lambros Lane at 7 p.m. May 28. Methamphetamines were recovered.
• An assault was reported on Walnut Beach Drive at 7 p.m. May 28.
• Domestic violence was reported on Riverside Drive at 2 a.m. May 29.
• A hit-skip crash was reported on Main Avenue at 2:30 a.m. May 29.
• A catalytic converter was reportedly partially removed from a vehicle parked on West Prospect Road at 10 a.m. May 29. A hacksaw, hat and gloves were left at the scene.
• A woman filed multiple complaints on West 40th Street at 3 p.m. May 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.