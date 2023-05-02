ASHTABULA
• A caller reported damage to her vehicle from a manhole cover in the 700 block of West 33rd Street at 2 p.m. May 1.
• A robbery was reported in the 1600 block of West 8th Street at 3 p.m. May 1. Two men picked up a man who needed a ride from Lake Shore Park to West 8th Street. When the men drove the man to West 8th, he pulled a gun and robbed them and fled on foot.
• A search warrant was executed in the 1100 block of Harmon Road at 6 a.m. May 2.
