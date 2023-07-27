• A traffic stop at West Avenue and West Prospect Road at 1 p.m. July 26 resulted in the driver being charged with possession of felony narcotics and operating a vehicle while under the influence.

• Threats were reported on West 40th Street at 2 p.m. July 26.

• Child abuse was reported on Bob White Drive at 4 p.m. July 26.

• Officers assisted Ashtabula County Children Services on Fern Avenue at 4 p.m. July 26.

• A burglary was reported on Elm Avenue at 3 a.m. July 27.

