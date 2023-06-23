• Threats were reported on Lambros Lane at 12:27 p.m. June 22.
• Disorderly conduct was reported on Lake Avenue at 9 p.m. June 22. A man was arrested for being drunk in public.
• A junk vehicle was removed from West 52nd Street at 10 p.m. June 22.
• A junk vehicle was removed from East 47th Street at 11 p.m. June 22.
• A man was arrested after fighting with police at West 58th Street and Adams Avenue at 4 a.m. June 23.
• Domestic assault was reported on West 52nd Street at 4 a.m. June 23.
• A subject was arrested for having weapons while under disability on Eagle Drive at 7 a.m. June 23.
