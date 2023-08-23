ASHTABULA
• A suspect was arrested on warrants on North Ridge East at 11 a.m. Aug. 22.
• Shoplifting was reported on West Prospect Road at 3 p.m. Aug. 22.
• Damage to a garage was reported on State Road at 4 p.m. Aug. 22.
• A burglary was reported on Lyndon Avenue at 4 p.m. Aug. 22.
• An unattended child was reportedly wandering around West 6th Street at 4 p.m. Aug. 22.
• An attempted robbery was reported at West 32nd Street and Superior Avenue at 9 p.m. Aug. 22.
• A theft was reported on West 44th Street at 7 a.m. Aug. 23.
