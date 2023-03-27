ASHTABULA
• Domestic violence was reported in the 5100 block of Nathan Avenue at 1 a.m. March 24.
•A juvenile male was reportedly assaulted in the 5500 block of Jefferson Avenue at 8 a.m. March 24.
• A woman was reportedly assaulting a man behind a dumpster in the 4000 block of Park Avenue at 10:25 a.m. March 24.
• Petty theft from a vehicle was reported in the 500 block of West 40th Street at 11 a.m. March 24.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of West 55th Street at 1 p.m. March 24.
• A theft was reported in the 900 block of West Prospect Road at 1 p.m. March 24.
• Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Columbus Avenue at 2 p.m. March 24.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 2400 block of Hiawatha Avenue at 4:21 p.m. March 24.
• A custody issue was reported in the 5400 block of Adams Avenue at 4:45 p.m. March 24.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in the 5500 block of Benefit Avenue at 11 p.m. March 24.
• A four-wheeler was reported stolen from a shed behind a house in the 300 block of West 58th Street at 1:21 p.m. March 25.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1200 block of West 45th Street at 5 p.m. March 25. A warrant arrest was made.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of West 10th Street at 6 p.m. March 25.
• A suspicious male was reported in the 900 block of West 60th Street at 11 p.m. March 25.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 900 block of Lake Avenue at 12:13 a.m. March 26.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 4400 block of Collins Boulevard at 10 a.m. March 26.
• A burglary was reported in the 5600 block of Woodman Avenue at 5 p.m. March 26.
• A 13-year-old reportedly ran away from the 600 block of West 58th Street at 6 p.m. March 26.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of West 39th Street at 11 p.m. March 26.
• An attempted escape was reported in the jail at the Justice Center at 11 p.m. March 26.
• A stolen ATV was recovered on Thayer Avenue at 12;56 a.m. March 27.
• A burglary was reported in the 1300 block of West Prospect Road at 7 a.m. March 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.