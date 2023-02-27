ASHTABULA
• Obstructing official business was reported at 48th Street and Main Avenue at 7 a.m. Feb. 24.
• Child abuse was reported in the 5800 block of Adams Avenue at 9 a.m. Feb. 24.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 6600 block of Hiram Avenue at 2 p.m. Feb. 24.
• Menacing was reported in the 4700 block of Topper Avenue at 2:47 p.m. Feb. 24.
• Theft of a package was reported in the 2200 block of Lake Avenue at 2:53 p.m. Feb. 24.
• An attempted burglary was reported in the 600 block of West 54th Street at 3 p.m. Feb. 24.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 2400 block of Lake Avenue at 3:45 p.m. Feb. 24.
• A juvenile was arrested for domestic violence in the 1100 block of West 58th Street at 8:10 p.m. Feb. 24.
• An Elm Avenue man was taken to Ashtabula County Medical Center for medical issues at 11 p.m. Feb. 24.
• Theft of a firearm was reported in the 500 block of Center Street at 12:40 a.m. Feb. 25.
• Telephone harassment was reported in the 200 block of Burroughs Place at 1 a.m. Feb. 25.
• Damage to property was found in the 5200 block of Fuller Drive at 1:30 a.m. Feb. 25.
• A property dispute was reported in the 1100 block of Bunker Hill Road at 8 a.m. Feb. 25.
• A hit-skip accident was reported in the 1000 block of Bridge Street at 1 p.m. Feb. 25.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 6400 block of Bardmoor Boulevard at 4 p.m. Feb. 25.
• Aggravated menacing was reported in the 500 block of West 36th Street at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
• Stalking by an ex-girlfriend was reported in the 1200 block of Bridge Street at 5:48 p.m. Feb. 25.
• A disturbance call in the 500 block of West 52nd Street at 10 p.m. resulted in a warrant arrest, and a return call for domestic violence, resulting in an arrest.
• A bouncer was assaulted at the NAVE Lounge, 2321 West Ave., at 1 a.m. Feb. 26.
• A loaded firearm was found in the 1300 block of Michigan Avenue at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 26.
• A theft was reported in the 4200 block of Main Avenue at 2 p.m. Feb. 26.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 700 block of West 30th Street at 2:21 p.m. Feb. 26.
• Menacing and death threats were reported in the 3700 block of Lake Avenue at 5 p.m. Feb. 26.
• Property damage was reported in the 400 block of West 34th Street at 9 p.m. Feb. 26.
• Breaking and entering was reported in the 700 block of West 41st Street at 2 a.m. Feb. 27.
• A male was cited for driving under suspension and rear license plate illumination at West 9th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue at 2:45 a.m. Feb. 27. The vehicle was towed.
• An APD K-9 officer assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol during a traffic stop at Lake Avenue and West 41st Street at 3 a.m. Feb. 27. The sniff resulted in the discovery of suspected meth.
• A suspicious person was reported at West 6th Street and Lake Avenue at 4:21 a.m. Feb. 27. A female was arrested for outstanding child support.
