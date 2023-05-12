ASHTABULA
• A report of shot fired was received from the 5200 block of Nathan Avenue at 4 a.m. May 11.
• A male was arrested on a warrant at the Justice Center at 8 a.m. May 11.
• Breaking and entering was reported in the 900 block of West Prospect Road at 10 a.m. May 11.
• Criminal trespassing was reported in the 6200 block of Edward Avenue at 10:50 a.m. May 11.
• Unwanted people were reported in the 5600 block of West Avenue at 10:52 a.m. May 11.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1100 block of East 15th Street at 11:25 a.m. May 11.
• A search warrant was executed in the 600 block of Ohio Avenue at noon May 11.
• An inmate unsuccessfully attempted to escape from the city jail at 2 p.m. May 11.
• An assault was reported in the 3700 block of Station Avenue at 5 p.m. May 11.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1400 block of Perryville Place at 9 p.m. May 11. A male was arrested.
• A junk vehicle was removed from the 5800 block of Washington Avenue at 9 p.m. May 11.
• A junk vehicle was removed from the 500 block of Thayer Avenue at 9:23 p.m. May 11.
• A junk vehicle was towed from the 5300 block of Main Avenue at 9:32 p.m. May 11.
• Telephone harassment was reported in the 4200 block of Ann Avenue at 11 p.m. May 11.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 400 block of West 52nd Street at 11:40 p.m. May 11.
• A protection order violation was reported in the 5700 block of Main Avenue at 11:52 p.m. May 11.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the vicinity of Columbus Avenue and East 23rd Street at 12:07 a.m. May 12.
• A male was cited for driving under suspension and only one headlight at Lake Avenue and West 24th Street at 12:12 a.m. May 12.
