ASHTABULA
• Vandalism was reported on Main Avenue and West 44th Street at 2 a.m. Feb. 28.
• A search warrant executed in the 4700 block of Topper Avenue at 7 a.m. Feb. 28 resulted in the arrest of three males for felony offenses.
• Criminal damaging was reported in the 2100 block of Michigan Avenue at 4:12 p.m. Feb. 28.
• Telephone harassment was reported in the 200 block of Burroughs Place at 4:15 p.m. Feb. 28.
• Telephone harassment was reported in the 900 block of West 43rd Street at 6 p.m. Feb. 28.
• An assault was reported in the 300 block of West 55th Street at 9 p.m. Feb. 28.
