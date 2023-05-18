• Loud music was reportedly disturbing a daycare near the 1800 block of East 46th Street at 8 a.m. May. 16.
• An assault was reported in the parking lot of a bar in the 2300 block of West Avenue at 10 a.m. May 16.
• Property damage was reported in the 5200 block of Stark Avenue at 2 p.m. May 16.
• A hit-skip accident was reported in the 1200 block of Lake Avenue at 3 p.m. May 16.
• An unruly child was reported in the 1400 block of Ohio Avenue at 5 p.m. May 16.
• Disorderly conduct during a domestic dispute was reported in the 1900 block of West 13th Street at 5:20 p.m. May 16.
• A domestic assault was reported in the 1500 block of West 9th Street at 3 a.m. May 17.
• A runaway juvenile was reported in the 6100 block of Bardmoor Boulevard at 12:16 p.m. May 17.
• A theft was reported in the 1700 block of West Prospect Road at 2 p.m. May 17.
• Breaking and entering was reported in the 200 block of West 53rd Street at 3 p.m. May 17.
• An assault was reported in the 1300 block of West 9th Street at 3 p.m. May 17.
• A burglary was reported in the 1700 block of West 15th Street at 4:05 p.m. May 17.
• Menacing was reported in the 600 block of West 39th Street at 8 p.m. May. 17.
• An assault was reported in the 1000 block of East 15th Street at 11 p.m. May 17.
