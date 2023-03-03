ASHTABULA
• A female was arrested on several outstanding warrants after police spotted her walking in the 500 block of West 52nd Street at 1 a.m. March 2.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 500 block of West 46th Street at 3:13 a.m. March 2.
• Identity fraud was reported in the 3700 block of Lake Avenue at 7 a.m. March 2.
• An attempted burglary resulted in damage to property in the 5700 block of Woodman Avenue at 9:30 a.m. March 2.
• A mental person was reported in the 5000 block of Reed Avenue at 9:31 a.m. March 2.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Burroughs Place at 9:32 a.m. March 2.
• An assault was reported in the 4100 block of Ann Avenue at noon March 2.
• A prison was transported from the county jail to the Justice Center at 1:40 p.m. March 2.
• Possession of drugs was reported in the 5700 block of Main Avenue at 9:22 p.m. March 2.
• An inmate was observed making a weapon in the city jail at 9:48 p.m. March 2.
• Breaking and entering was reported in the 700 block of West 41st Street at 4 a.m. March 3.
• Damage to a storm door was reported in the 5200 block of Reed Avenue at 4:54 a.m. March 3.
• A traffic stop at Ohio Avenue and West 8th Street at 4:59 a.m. March 3 resulted in an arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Drugs were found in the vehicle, which was towed from the scene.
