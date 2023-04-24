ASHTABULA
• A person having a seizure was reported in the 2100 block of Dewey Road at 9 a.m. April 21.
• Disorderly conduct was reported on Columbus Avenue at 4 p.m. April 21. One arrest was made.
• A disturbance with assault was reported in the 800 block of West 29th Street at 5 p.m. April 21.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 1100 block of Ohio Avenue at 9 p.m. April 21. A warrant arrest was made.
• A warrant arrest was made at Runkle Avenue and West 58th Street at 1 a.m. April 22.
• An intoxicated male was reported in the 2200 block of West Avenue at 1:40 a.m. April 22.
• An aggravated burglary was reported at Ogden Avenue and West 58th Street at 7 a.m. April 22. The female suspect claimed to be a housing inspector and yelled at people who were looking at her.
• Criminal trespassing was reported in the 5700 block of McCreery Avenue at 8 a.m. April 22.
• A boyfriend reportedly damaged an apartment and television in the 500 block of West 44th Street at 10 a.m. April 22.
• A male trespassing was reported in the 5300 block of Kain Avenue at 11 a.m. April 22.
• Damage to property was reported in the 100 block of Maruba Avenue at 8 a.m. April 23.
• A small child ran across Route 20 at 8 a.m. April 23 and was almost struck by a car. Police are looking into a possible case of child endangering.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of West 52nd Street at 11 a.m. April 23.
• A tenant reportedly threatened to kill a house manager in the 200 block of West 53rd Street at 2 p.m. April 23.
• Damage to church property was reported in the 600 block of West Prospect Road at 2 p.m. April 23.
• Fraud was reported in the 1100 block of Myrtle Avenue at 8 p.m. April 23.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1000 block of West 54th Street at 11 p.m. April 23.
• A sick skunk was reported in the 2200 block of Norman Avenue at 11 p.m. April 23.
