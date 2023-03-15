• A traffic stop at Coleman Avenue and West 39th Street at 3 a.m. March 14 resulted in a citation for driving under suspension.
• An animal call was made from the 1400 block of Lyndon Avenue at 6 a.m. March 14.
• Identity fraud was reported in the 1100 block of Seymour Drive at 9 a.m. March 14.
• Theft of a speaker was reported in the 300 block of West Prospect Road at 10:50 a.m. March 14.
• A disturbance was reported in the 2400 block of Lake Avenue at 1 p.m. March 14.
• A male was arrested on outstanding warrants in the 2400 block of West Avenue at 4:15 p.m. March 14.
• Child endangerment was reported in the 900 block of Seymour Drive at 5 p.m. March 14.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1900 block of Ohio Avenue at 10 p.m. March 14.
