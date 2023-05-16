ASHTABULA
• An adult male was arrested for disorderly conduct and open container of alcohol at Main Avenue and West 44th Street at 8 a.m. May 15.
• Domestic assault was reported in the 400 block of West 41st Street at 4 p.m. May 15.
• Vandalism to a vehicle’s windshield was reported in the 1700 block of East 46th Street at 5 p.m. May 15.
• A suspicious vehicle and person were reported in the 1900 block of West Prospect Road at 7 p.m. May 15.
• A K-9 assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a search for illegal narcotics during a traffic stop on Route 20 at 8 p.m. May 15.
• Shots fired were reported on Nathan Avenue at 8 p.m. May 15.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1900 block of Treelane Drive at 10 p.m. May 15.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of West 44th Street at 12:07 a.m. May 16.
• Suspected narcotics were found during a traffic stop at West 14th Street and Stewart Avenue at 12:56 a.m. May 16.
• Menacing was reported in the 5200 block of Jaycee aVenue at 5 a.m. May 16.
