ASHTABULA
• A landlord-tenant dispute was reported in the 600 block of west 54th Street at 3 p.m. Feb. 21.
• Aggravated menacing was reported in the 3200 block of Glover Drive at 3:06 p.m. Feb. 21.
• An assault was reported in the 2200 block of West Avenue at 5 p.m. Feb. 21.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of West 50th Street at 5:10 p.m. Feb. 21.
• Two unruly juveniles wee reported in the 1100 block of West 43rd Street at 5:20 p.m. Feb. 21.
• A jail incident occurred at 8 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Justice Center.
