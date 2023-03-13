ASHTABULA
• An animal call was received at 9 a.m. March 10 from the 1700 block of West 15th Street.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 4300 block of Park Avenue at 10:07 a.m. March 10.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 5:51 p.m. March 10.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 1400 block of West 9th Street at 9 p.m. March 10.
• A resident complained they were scammed out of $6,000 through the ‘Whatsup’ app at 4 a.m. March 11.
• A suspicious male was reported in the 1200 block of Elk Drive at 5 a.m. March 11.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of West 44th Street at noon March 11.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 3400 block of Lake Avenue at 5 p.m. March 11.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1700 block of West 9th Street at 9:20 p.m. March 11.
• A report of an unwanted person was received from the 900 block of Lake Avenue at 3 a.m. March 12.
• A traffic stop at Center Street and Jefferson Avenue at 3:20 a.m. March 12 resulted in finding a weapon while under disability.
• A male was cited for driving under suspension at Lake Avenue and West 24th Street at 4 a.m. March 12. The vehicle was towed.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1100 block of West Prospect Road at 12:14 p.m. March 12.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Lake Avenue at Great Lakes Avenue at 2 p.m. March 12. Damage to the guardrail and vehicle were reported.
• A vehicle was reportedly broken into while parked in the 500 block of West 52nd Street at 3 p.m. March 12.
• A sick raccoon was reported in the 2300 block of West 16th Street at 5:30 p.m. March 12.
• Criminal mischief was reported in the 1800 block of West 19th Street at 11 p.m. March 12.
• Neighbor problems were reported in the 500 block of Audrey Place at 1 a.m. March 13.
• Theft of a cell phone was reported in the 4300 block of Park Avenue at 4 a.m. March 13.
