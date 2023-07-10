ASHTABULA
• Petty theft was reported on Samuel Avenue at 2 a.m. July 6.
• Suspicious circumstances were reported on Walnut Boulevard on the stairs leading down the hill to Walnut Beach at 2:30 a.m. July 6.
• An assault was reported on Lake Avenue at 3 a.m. July 6.
• An inmate attempted to destroy jail property in the Justice Center at 6 a.m. July 6.
• A dog bite was reported on Lambros Lane at 10 a.m. July 6.
• Damage to a vehicle while parked on Lambros Lane was reported at 1 p.m. July 6.
• An animal call was made from West 43rd Street at 5 p.m. July 6.
• A traffic violation was reported on East 5th Street at 5 p.m. July 6.
• A vehicle was reportedly keyed while parked on Lambros Lane at 9 p.m. July 6.
• A Jefferson Avenue man was cited for shooting off fireworks in the city at 10 p.m. July 6.
• A traffic stop on West Avenue resulted in an arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 12:03 a.m. July 7.
• A parking violation was observed and a vehicle towed from Main Avenue and West 44th Street at 5 a.m. July 7.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on McCreery Avenue at 8 a.m. July 7.
