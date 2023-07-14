ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Yacht Club plans to repair and upgrade its transient docks, thanks to a $74,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
The Boating Infrastructure Grant will benefit visitors to the club’s northern shoreline. The money will be used to improve 70 feet of the marina’s sidewalk, renovate the mast crane, install electrical and water receptacles, install an information board for guests and purchase a throwable life ring.
“We are excited to receive this grant from ODNR,” said Joanne Pritchard, the club member and grant writer.
ODNR Director Mary Mertz said ODNR is thrilled, as well.
“Ashtabula Harbor is a scenic area with a storied history, and this grant will bolster its reputation as a destination harbor,” she said.
The Boating Infrastructure Grant program offers funds to public and private agencies and marinas that provide tie-up opportunities to recreational boats 26 feet or longer in length. Funding for the BIG program comes from a federal excise tax on fishing equipment and motorboat fuels. Ashtabula is one of 23 grant recipients from 19 states receiving a Tier 1 grant — smaller grants are given out the state’s discretion.
Grant recipients from both tiers are required to match a minimum 25 percent of their awarded grant money. Ashtabula Yacht Club will be contributing $41,271 towards the project.
Visitors and locals can find the Ashtabula Yacht Club along the Ashtabula River, about half a mile south of Lake Erie. It maintains over 120 feet of northern shoreline dockage for public use.
Founded 99 years ago, it is the first harbor one finds when entering Ohio’s waters.
Pritchard said club members are planning a big celebration in 2024, recognizing the club’s 100th year.
