KIRTLAND — An Ashtabula woman took home the top prize Sunday at the Cleveland Rose Society’s 92nd annual June Show at the Holden Arboretum.
Barbara Gubanyar, 77, entered her Black Night rose as a novice, garnered a blue ribbon, and then won Best of Show.
“It’s my 15 minutes of fame — they’ve created a monster,” she said, laughing, when contacted by phone Tuesday. “It was on my bucket list. I’ve enjoyed growing roses all my life but never had the time. Now I’m old and I have the time.”
Gubanyar spotted “this gorgeous rose” Friday in her backyard and called the Ashtabula Rose Society for information on entering it in a show.
“They were very helpful,” she said.
The next morning, Gubanyar stepped out of her comfort zone, drove to Kirtland, entered her Black Night and won!
“I’m so excited,” she said. “I’m driving everyone else crazy, but I’m enjoying it.”
Gubanyar’s next opportunity to show off her green thumb is Saturday in Lakewood.
She also plans to enter roses in the Ashtabula County Fair’s Floral Show in August, the Rose Society’s meeting in September and another regional show in September, she said.
Gubanyar credits her prize rose growing talents to good genes — her grandmother grew beautiful roses, she said.
As for any tips for area horticulturists, she suggests, “Move to Ashtabula. We have beautiful sun, we are near Lake Erie, we get just enough rain and have good soil.”
