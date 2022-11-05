ASHTABULA — A long-time dream has come true for Ellen Kolman, who recently published a Christian book to help children learn to be kind to others called “Seeds of Sunshine.”
“It has been in the back of my mind since I was college age,” said Kolman, who’s worn many hats over the years, including a journalist (a Star Beacon reporter), a teacher’s aide, a teacher and a stay-at-home mom.
The idea for “Seeds of Sunshine” came from thoughts regarding dandelion seeds blowing in the wind. Kolman wrote a poem awbout dandelions and the book grew from that seed, she said.
“Those seeds are gone like our words. Are they going to speak of love, kindness and joy or words that spread seeds of hate, meanness and anger?” she said.
Kolman said she created the characters “Grammy” and “Sunshine” to illuminate the topic of kindness. She said she approached Christian Faith Publishing in Meadville, Pa., and the company agreed to create the art work and put the book together.
The story revolves around Sunshine and his Tuesday visits with his Grammy. When classmates use mean words and hurt Sunshine’s feelings, Grammy takes him on a nature walk where a cocoon and dandelion puffs provide lessons in Jesus’s love.
The book is also available through Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
“It just came out Aug. 1,” Kolman said.
Books sales are going well, she said.
The book connection has been around the world as Kolman said her Internet contacts in many countries, and throughout the United States, have reacted to her work.
She said a family in Pakistan has responded with photographs of not only children but adults reading her work.
“I just want to break even,” she said. “The money will just go into the next project.”
Kolman is a K-1 teacher at Christian Faith Academy in Ashtabula.
“I am in the top 100 in my genre at Amazon,” she said.
The literature category is Christian Children’s Friendship.
A book-signing event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 12 at All Things Coffee House and Roasting Company in Kingsville Township.
Kolman has already submitted a second book manuscript entitled, “Sunshine Makes a Difference.”
