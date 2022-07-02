JEFFERSON — A tragic loss of both feet, and portions of her two hands has not deterred Robin Nagle from living life to the fullest.
Nagle, with significant help from her family, walked a full mile using a specialized walker, to celebrate her recovery from surgery to amputate both feet below the knee, a hand, and a portion of a second hand.
The complications arose after a kidney infection that became evident late in October 2021.
Nagle started to feel ill and was found by her husband David on the floor after he returned from church.
He said he found his wife on the floor unable to move but was able to get her into bed and the family called an ambulance.
Nagle had experienced kidney stones before, but this was a whole different situation that quickly deteriorated into a life-threatening event.
“They said she might not make it,” Dave Nagle said.
The kidney issue became sepsis and spread throughout Robin’s body.
“They decided they needed to send her to the main Cleveland University Hospital,” Dave Nagle said.
After consultations on Oct. 24, Dave Nagle went home but received a scary phone call the next morning.
“About six in the morning they called me to tell me she had cardiac arrest for about six minutes,” he said.
The doctors were concerned that the cardiac event might have caused neurological damage but tests didn’t find any such problem. Instead they found a woman with a sense of humor that brightened the hospital workers days, Dave Nagle said.
Robin and David Nagle both credit their faith in God for helping them through the difficult situation. He said there were numerous situations where they felt God sent special people to assist the family during difficult times.
Dave Nagle said the family was concerned with the health of her extremities, but the doctors were focused on saving her life.
After lengthy stays in the hospital, doctors determined her hands and feet incurred too much damage to be saved and would need to be amputated. The amputations occured in late December.
“After the amputations they sent me to Beachwood for acute rehabilitation,” Robin said.
She said she had physical therapy three hours a day.
Robin was in the hospital or rehabilitation centers for 86 days and received her prostheses at the end of March. She worked on further rehabilitation in April with the hopes of completing the late June race in Jefferson.
Dave and Robin Nagle both credited their daughter, Sarah Stuyvesant, for her help in walking her parents through such a difficult time. She also helped coordinate a fundraising dinner to help the family meet the costs of Robin’s medical care.
Stuyvesant was also with her mother and father for the entire walk along with her husband, Jason, and children Sadie, 8, and Caleb, 4.
Nagle had also dealt with extremely low blood pressure that could be fatal. She was given vasopressor drugs that contract blood vessels and raise blood pressure.
The race occurred in extremely warm conditions on June 25. Robin could have used a wheelchair pushed by her husband, but she refused.
When she completed the walk, dozens of people cheered and clapped for her as she reached the finish line and raised her arms in triumph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.