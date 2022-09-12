SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — This year’s Ashtabula Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Sunday.
Entry begins at 8:30 a.m., and the Promise Garden Ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the walk at 9:45 a.m. at Lakeside High School, 6600 Sanborn Road.
John Patterson and Bill Herzog are co-chairing the event.
The Ashtabula Walk is one of more than 600 national walks that annually raise money for Alzheimer’s and other dementia research. It also allows the Alzheimer’s Association to provide free care and support services to local families. This year’s goal is to raise $42,000.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to ending the disease. The Promise Garden Ceremony features multi-color flowers, each color representing the person’s connection to Alzheimer’s disease. This visually striking display allows participants to unite in the fight against Alzheimer’s, which affects more than 6 million Americans of all ages.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
For more information, contact Ashley Hendricks, Walk manager, ashendricks@alz.org.
