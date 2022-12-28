ASHTABULA — Nearly 150 years have come and gone since one of the worst train disasters in the nation’s history occurred on the frigid evening of Dec. 29, 1876, just blocks from the present Ashtabula County Medical Center.
More than 90 of 160 people on the Pacific Express — a Lake Shore and Michigan Southern Railway train — were killed in the wreck that occurred 146 years ago today when a bridge over the Ashtabula River Gulf failed.
The disaster eventually began a movement that led to the creation of Ashtabula Hospital — now ACMC.
The train wreck also led to an inquiry that reviewed the engineering of the failed bridge, which resulted in changes in the construction of bridges.
The wreck occurred on a brutally cold and snowy night with passenger cars falling 70 feet into the frozen Ashtabula River. Some people died in the initial crash and others perished when fire erupted in the destroyed train cars.
A historic sign near ACMC details what happened and another is located near a trail that goes to the bridge disaster site.
The disaster changed the lives of many people in Ashtabula and around the country. A documentary on the disaster is scheduled to be shown this evening at 8 p.m. on WQLN, out of Erie, Pa.
“Engineering Tragedy: The Ashtabula Train Disaster” debuted on Dec. 11 at Lakeside High School with hundreds of people attending the opening that was funded by the Ashtabula Foundation.
The movie was made by Len and Patti Brown as a gift to history. The project took 11 years to come to fruition and nobody, including the Browns, were paid for the work.
All of the money raised to fund the film went to expenses, Len Brown said.
“We were amazed with the reception we got. It was amazing,” he said of the Dec. 11 showing.
Tickets were free for the screening and all were gobbled up within 24 hours of the posting, Brown said. He said they even opened up another 200 seats for each of the two performances, and filled them all.
After the movie there was time to interact with the Browns.
“We had a lot of people come and talk with us,” he said.
Brown said the partnership with WQLN began 10 years ago.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better production partner,”he said.
The partnership goes beyond the show tonight as WQLN is working with other Public Broacasting stations to distribute the film to a larger audience.
The long haul to complete the project revolved mostly around funding, Brown said.
“It consumed a lot of our life. Nobody was paid — everyone volunteered,” he said.
“We didn’t make a dime on this. This was a labor of love,” he said.
Brown said he felt the story was “fantastic” and needed to be told.
Troy Bailey, a long-time Ashtabula County resident, played Henry Morrison, who was in charge of the inquiry and an important person in the history of Ashtabula.
Bailey said Morrison served the community as mayor, local businessman, councilman and helped build a local church. Bailey said he attended the debut showing of the film at Lakeside.
“I was surprised how well it was done. It was full of details. ... It was eye opening,” Bailey said.
He said it was a lot of fun to see himself on screen as well.
Bailey is planning to be in front of a television tonight to check out the movie.
“I am looking forward to seeing it again. I missed a lot,” he said.
