ASHTABULA — Summer recess is over for students in the Ashtabula Area City Schools.
Administrators reported a smooth transition from a summer of fun back to the classroom.
“I am glad to be coming back to school because I have a nice teacher,” said Madeline Hare, who attends Superior Intermediate School.
“The staff has worked really hard. The teachers are excited about having students in the building,” said Stan Koterba who is the new principal at Superior Intermediate School and is new to the district.
“We are focusing on our students and building relationships with students, families and the community,” he said.
The excitement and butterflies experienced by students on the big day is not limited to the young people.
“I couldn’t sleep last night,” said long-time bus driver Emily Janek.
She said she tries to calm the students’ nerves and she herself is working a new bus route.
“These are all new kids, but I love them all. ... We are all in this together,” she said.
Lakeside Junior High School Principal Scott Anzervitz said Wednesday went smoothly as students arrived for the first day of school.
“The biggest thing is students losing their schedules,” he said.
One new addition to the safety protocols in the district is classrooms will be locked during school. He said this is a new district safety protocol.
Anservitz said the mood was bright at the school.
“Everyone’s excited, at least the first day,” he said.
“The building has been cleaned and waxed and polished. The custodians have done a great job,” he said.
Ashtabula Area City Schools Assistant Superintendent Kelly Washington said the first day of school went well. She said board members and other administration officials visited the different schools on Wednesday.
Washington said the district is offering two new math classes that focus on conceptualizing math problems instead of using memory. She said the change was made at the request of the team of teachers in the math department.
A new forensic science glass is being offered at Lakeside High School, Washington said.
