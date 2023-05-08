ASHTABULA — The man accused in a random shooting spree which left one person dead and another injured Friday made his first court appearance Monday afternoon.
David Montalban, 54, of Ashtabula, donning an orange jail jumpsuit, was escorted into Municipal Court by several police officers.
As Judge Laura DiGiacomo read the charges filed against him, Montalban shook his head ‘no.’
“I have been played, ma’am,” he said. “This paperwork is not right.”
DiGiacomo said he should take that up with his attorney.
“She didn’t show up,” Montalban said.
DiGiacomo said she believes he signed up for a public defender, so she appointed him one.
He then entered “no plea” to one count of aggravated murder with a firearm specification, and one count of murder with a firearm specification, for the shooting death of Rihanna Gilbert, 46, of Ashtabula.
Montalban also entered “no plea” to one count of attempted aggravated murder, with a firearm specification, for shooting and wounding Timothy Campbell, 33, of Ashtabula.
If convicted, Montalban faces life in prison.
Due to the nature of the charges and randomness of the attacks, City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper asked DiGiacomo to “make sure he stays in jail until further notice.”
DiGiacomo ordered Montalban be held without bond and set a preliminary hearing for Thursday.
“There are other applicable charges that the Ashtabula Prosecutor’s Office can/should add when the matter goes to the grand jury,” Cooper said.
Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said, “The two victims appear to have no connection to one another nor the suspect. There is no known motive at this time.”
Ashtabula police officers first responded to a report of a man wearing a gray hoodie firing multiple shots at the auto parts store, 1124 West Prospect Road, according to police reports.
Upon arrival, shortly after 3 p.m., officers discovered the suspect holding a semi-automatic handgun. He was ordered to drop the weapon and he surrendered without incident, Stell said.
Gilbert was shot and killed at the scene.
The second victim, Campbell, was carrying a young child as he ran from the shooter. The shooter pursued Campbell and shot him in the hip at the rear of the store. The child was unharmed, according to police reports.
Campbell ran for several blocks with at least one gunshot wound. Ashtabula Fire Department personnel spotted him and transported him to the Ashtabula County Medical Center, where he was flown by medical helicopter to a Cleveland hospital, according to police.
“Campbell suffered serious injuries but is in stable condition at the hospital,” Stell said.
Stray bullets also reportedly hit a nearby house and a vehicle stopped at the red light, reports show.
Ashtabula police and emergency workers quickly arrived at the O’Reilly Auto Parts store shortly after an observer called 911, reports show.
Ashtabula police officers processed the crime scene until Friday evening.
Stell wishes to thank the department’s law enforcement partners at the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office for their assistance, as well as the medical assistance provided by the Ashtabula Fire Department and Community Care Ambulance.
