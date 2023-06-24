ASHTABULA — The movie, "Engineering Tragedy: The Ashtabula Train Disaster," will be shown at 4:30 p.m. July 24 at the Ashtabula Public Library, followed by a Q&A with creator Len Brown.
The documentary film won three Emmys last Saturday at the 54th Great Lakes Regional Emmy Awards gala.
The film features the history of the 1876 Ashtabula train disaster and the people involved in it.
To register, go to: https://events.acdl.info or call the library at 440-997-9341.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.