ASHTABULA
• A lost child was found near the intersection of National Place and Superior Avenue at 1 a.m. April 10.
• A rape was reported on West Avenue at 3 a.m. April 10.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1700 block of East 45th Street at 4:16 a.m. April 10.
• An intoxicated and combative female was arrested in the 400 block of West 52nd Street at 5 a.m. April 10.
• Threats were reported in the 1700 block of Blue Jay Circle at 10 a.m. April 10.
• Vandalism to a vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of West 8th Street at 11 a.m. April 10.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of West 47th Street at 12:50 p.m. April 10.
• Vandalism was reported in the 900 block of West 37th Street at 2 p.m. April 10.
• Medicine was reportedly stolen from the 2100 block of West 13th Street at 2:30 p.m. April 10.
• A traffic stop at West Prospect Road and Lake Avenue at 10 p.m. resulted in an arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI). Drugs were also recovered.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1600 block of West 9th Street at 1 a.m. April 11. One male was arrested.
• Theft was reported in the 1200 block of West 48th Street at 1:30 a.m. April 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.