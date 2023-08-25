• Domestic violence was reported on West 19th Street at 1:28 p.m. Aug. 24.
• Criminal trespassing was reported on Woodman Avenue at 4:40 p.m. Aug. 24.
• Petty theft was reported on West 44th Street at 10 p.m. Aug. 24.
• Criminal damaging was reported on Columbus Avenue at 4 a.m. Aug. 25.
• An assault was reported on Lake Avenue at 5 a.m. Aug. 25.
• Theft of assorted candy bars was reported on Main Avenue at 5 a.m. Aug. 25.
