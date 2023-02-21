• Domestic violence was reported in the 400 block of West 38th Street at 2 a.m. Feb. 17.
• Trespassers were reported in the 500 block of Phillips Drive at 2:30 a.m. Feb. 17.
• Theft of medication was reported in the 200 block of West 55th Street at 3 a.m. Feb. 17.
• A male was arrested for breaking and entering in the 5500 block of Main Avenue at 3:24 a.m. Feb. 17.
• Property damage was reported in the 1500 block of Great Lakes Avenue at 2 p.m. Feb. 17.
• Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Lake Avenue at 7 a.m. Feb. 18.
• Theft was reported in the 600 block of West Prospect Road at 12:13 p.m. Feb. 18.
• An overdose was reported in the 1500 block of West 19th Street at 12:19 p.m. Feb. 18.
• Identity fraud was reported in the 1000 block of West 43rd Street at 12:24 p.m. Feb. 18.
• A traffic stop was initiated at Michigan Avenue and West 19th Street at 12:45 p.m. Feb. 18. Citations were issued for fleeing and eluding, speed, expired plates and no operator’s license.
• A vehicle reportedly crashed into a house in the 1300 block of Norwood Drive at 1 p.m. Feb. 18.
• An unwanted person was reported in the 2600 block of West 19th Street at 2:52 p.m. Feb. 18.
• A disturbance was reported in the 4300 block of Park Avenue at 3:34 p.m. Feb. 18.
• A woman was arrested at 5 p.m. Feb. 18 in the 1200 block of West Prospect Road on outstanding warrants out of Madison Township and found to be in possession of felony narcotics.
• Petty theft of a license plate was reported in the 1600 block of Ohio Avenue at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 18.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1800 block of Columbus Avenue at 11 pm. Feb. 188.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 300 block of West 55th Street at 1 a.m. Feb. 19.
• A hit-skip crash was reported at Center Street and Foster Avenue at 2 a.m. Feb. 19.
• An attempted burglary was reported in the 1500 block of West 14th Street at 9 a.m. Feb. 19.
• Unwanted persons were reported in the 2200 block of Lake Avenue at 1:58 p.m. Feb. 19.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 2100 block of Glover Drive at 3 p.m. Feb. 19.
• A burglary was reported in the 600 block of West 33rd Street at 4 p.m. Feb. 19.
• An unwanted person was reported in the 300 block of West 43rd Street at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19.
• An assault was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 7 p.m. Feb. 19.
• A citation was issued for reckless operation in the 2200 block of West Avenue at 8 p.m. Feb. 19.
• A caller reported a disturbance in the 3100 block of Johnson Court at 10 a.m. Feb. 20.
• Wallets and other items were reportedly stolen from a vehicle while parked in the 1500 block of Ohio Avenue at 11:55 a.m. Feb. 20.
• Harassment was reported in the 1000 block of Seymour Drive at 1:33 p.m. Feb. 20.
• An overdose was reported at West 54th Street and Main Avenue at 2 p.m. Feb. 20.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 1400 block of Bridge Street at 3:24 p.m. Feb. 20.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 10 p.m. Feb. 20.
• An adult male was reportedly pistol whipped outside a bar in the 2000 block of Lake Avenue at 2 a.m. Feb. 21.
• Harassment over Facebook was reported in the 700 block of West 39th Street at 7:30 a.m. Feb. 21.
