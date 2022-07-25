ASHTABULA
• A prohibited vehicle was reportedly on the roadway in the vicinity of West Avenue and Griswold Road at 1:58 a.m. July 23. A citation was issued to the driver.
• Petty theft was reported in the 900 block of West 39th Street at 2:10 a.m. July 23.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 4200 block of Park Avenue at 3:47 a.m. July 23.
• A property damage accident was reported in the 2400 block of Lake Avenue at 4 a.m. July 23.
• A male was arrested for domestic violence in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 9:42 a.m. July 23.
• A vehicle was reported damaged in the 800 block of West Prospect Road at 11 a.m. July 23.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 100 block of West 44th Street at 12:52 p.m. July 23.
• Trespassing was reported in the 1100 block of West Prospect Road at 2 p.m. July 23.
• A parking citation was issued in the 1100 block of West 6th Street at 4 p.m. July 23. The vehicle was towed.
• An unwanted male was reported in the 2000 block of Norman Avenue at 4:11 p.m. July 23.
• An ongoing neighbor dispute was reported in the 500 block of Ohio Avenue at 4:32 p.m. July 23.
• Endangering children was reported on Lake Avenue in the vicinity of West 29th Street at 7:40 p.m. July 23.
• A disruptive patient was reported in the emergency room at Ashtabula County Medical Center at 2 a.m. July 24.
• A parked car was reportedly hit at Franklin Drive and Walnut Boulevard at 2:35 a.m. July 24.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1900 block of Thistlewood Court at 2:57 a.m. July 24.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1100 block of West 9th Street at 10 a.m. July 24.
• Menacing was reported in the 100 block of West 44th Street at 10:34 a.m. July 24.
• A male was arrested for procuring a prostitute at an undisclosed location at 2:48 p.m. July 24.
• Aggravated menacing was reported in the 1400 block of Perryville Place at 5:28 p.m. July 24.
• A missing person was reported at the Justice Center at 10:30 p.m. July 24.
• A motorist reportedly backed into a neighbor’s fence in the 300 block of West 53rd Street at 11:59 p.m. July 24.
• A disturbance was reported in the 2600 block of Burlingham Drive at 12:25 a.m. July 25.
• A search warrant was executed in the 5400 block of Adams Avenue at 7:59 a.m. July 25.
