ASHTABULA — Children starting kindergarten this fall will learn new street smarts when Safety Town returns to Ashtabula, come summer.
The Ashtabula Police Department will be partnering with the Ashtabula Fire Department to restart the Safety Town program. Dates, times and registration information will be forthcoming.
“The Ashtabula Police Department is very pleased to announce we will be partnering with the Ashtabula Fire Department to recommence Safety Town,” Police Chief Robert Stell said. “The Ashtabula Area City Schools have graciously provided space for the program to take place at the elementary campus on Wade Avenue.”
Safety Town is a one-week course that focuses on teaching children safe practices at school and at home. The curriculum includes bicycle, pedestrian, school bus, fire, gun and seat belt safety. They’ll also learn about calling 911 and stranger danger.
The popular program uses a realistic, child-sized town designed to provide hands-on learning.
City Manager Jim Timonere said Safety Towns was something city police looked forward to doing.
“We are excited to be able to put the program back together and appreciate all those who have been willing to be sponsors and assist with this program, including our Fire Department,” he said. “This type of outreach and interaction with the kids in the area is important and we hope to have as much participation as we once did.”
The program largely exists on donations.
“Any organization, business or individual who wishes to make a donation to Safety Town will be greatly appreciated,” Stell said.
To donate, make checks payable to the Fraternal Order of Police No. 26. Checks may be mailed to the Ashtabula Police Department, 110 W. 44th St., Ashtabula, OH 44004.
