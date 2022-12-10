ASHTABULA — A major snow storm postponed the Ashtabula Christmas Parade in late November, but mild mid-December temperatures allowed hundreds of people to enjoy the event on Friday evening.
Parade organizers put the parade together on Elm Avenue and West 44th Street before meandering through downtown Ashtabula with more than 50 units participating.
Ryan Lencl was one of the people helping announce the parade on Main Avenue. He said more than 50 units participated in the parade, with a variety of floats making the trip down Main and Park avenues.
Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus then set up shop in Corp. Kevin Cornelius Park, and brightly lit Christmas trees highlighted the Christmas season.
“We come every year. The kids love it. There is lots of candy,” said Tiffany Lewis of Ashtabula. She was lined up along Park Avenue with her family as the first units started by the Ashtabula Public Library.
“We just come so the kids can see [the dwarf miniature horse] Pedro,” said Jan Sharp, who walked in the parade. “We went to the Geneva and Jefferson parades [as well],” she said.
Several volunteers from Head Start brightened up the experience for parade fans by serving hot chocolate in front of their offices on Main Avenue.
As the first units of the parade came by the building, Michelle Pitkin, health coordinator for Head Start, said they had already given out 150 cups of hot chocolate in 45 minutes.
She was assisted by Head Start Operations Manager April
Roskelly.
The pair said there were a lot of staff and children participating in the parade as well.
“It has been great to see all the little ones,” Pitkin said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.