ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Scott DeCola saw his life change dramatically when he started dancing at the Ashtabula Arts Center at the age of 14.
Mary Murtha saw her life change when she started teaching young girls routines to perform during parades at the former Monroe Elementary School in 1980.
The pair's lives came together in 2013 when DeCola returned to northeast Ohio after a 10-year career as a professional dancer, during which he traveled the world and performed in 26 countries.
The two met through a mutual friend, Kathy Zappitello, who has worked with Wildfire for many years. It ended up being a mutually beneficially professional relationship that also enriched the lives of hundreds of girls who now compete all over the country.
The pair's strengths led to a more comprehensive dance experience for local dancers and led to the growth of a competitive dance program that is now at the heart of the Wildfire Dance Studio.
Murtha said her expertise has always been in choreography without any formal dance training while DeCola had immense amount of training in the details of dance technique.
DeCola got his start at the AAC through the tutelage of Shelagh Dubsky and was able to earn a variety of scholarships during his high school years that found him in a variety of major cities honing his craft each summer.
That hard work eventually led to him earning a contract to dance professionally with the Ohio Ballet in Akron. He also performed for the Joffrey Ballet II and Les Trockadero de Monte Carlo.
While living and dancing in New York City, DeCola also experienced the terror of 9/11 firsthand. He said the dancers were already working on routines early on that Sept. 11, 2001, morning and each dance studio's music stopped playing room by room as it became clear the first tower had been struck by a plane.
DeCola said he went outside with other dancers and four blocks away saw the second plane hit the second tower. He said he was living in Brooklyn at the time but they couldn't get home so he walked 100 blocks to a one bedroom apartment where six people stayed until the subway systems were running again several days later.
DeCola said he lived in New York City for a decade and he loved city life ... until he didn't. He said he decided to come back to northeast Ohio and taught in the Cleveland area until meeting Murtha.
Murtha said he started with one class and slowly picked up more and eventually changed the studio into a competitive dance studio.
The relationship grew to the point where DeCola came to agreement with Murtha and purchased the studio last fall. Murtha continued to work throughout the year and plans to remain connected to the operation in some way.
DeCola is on the board of directors for the U.S. All Star Federation Club Cheer and Dance. The Wildfire Dance Studio sent 12 competitive teams to the world competition recently in Florida.
The teams competed in three regional qualifiers in Pittsburgh, Columbus and Erie before earning their spots with four different routines.
Murtha said there are teams from 23 different countries. "It is a dance experience like no other," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.