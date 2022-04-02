NEW YORK — The excitement of a gymnastics floor routine was a catalyst in the life of Jamie Murphy, who followed her dreams into personal fitness, modeling and eventually acting.
The floor exercises appealed tp Murphy because it emphasized performance.
“I was passionate about it,” she said.
Now she is passionate about modeling and acting and New York City, her home for the last decade.
Murphy went on to play volleyball at St. John High School before her graduation in 2005 and then moved to California with her mother, Cathy Serif, and became involved in fitness.
She said her father, Lou Murphy, also encouraged her in athletics and health with his background as the head tennis coach at Jefferson Area High School for decades.
She said she was working in a hotel in Palm Springs and some of the hotel guests suggested she move to Los Angeles.
“I basically quit my job and moved,” Murphy said.
She also started a business.
“I very quickly became a personal trainer,” Murphy said.
She worked with as many as eight clients per day.
The next big step in her career path was into fitness modeling.
“I came in [to New York] for just a week,” Murphy said.
But then came numerous auditions and three modeling gigs.
Murphy moved to New York in 2011 and has been modeling ever since. She has done still photos and video.
“I kind of willed it into existence,” she said.
Murphy said she is in her 10th year with Wilhelmina Models and has been featured in global campaigns for The Gap, Champion, Old Navy and Reebok. She said she has worked in Los Angeles, South Korea and London, as well as New York.
“[I have] recently appeared in national commercials for Macy’s and Verizon Wireless,” she said.
The next step in Murphy’s career began around the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. She said she decided she wasn’t using her “voice” and decided to go to acting school. She attended the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute just as the world began to shut down.
“I studied every day in the pandemic,” Murphy said.
She has appeared in five films which are all currently in the post-production phase.
She said one of the films, “Gun” was entered into the Tribeca film Festival. Murphy is working on a live play in Poughkeepsie and immediately following curtain call tonight will head out to the woods to film a scene for a film in which she plays a mythological Norwegian character.
Murphy also goes by the name JAM Murphy in her business dealings and is co-owner of a women’s empowerment cosmetic company “Ice & Jam.” She also is a consultant to a life sciences company, Tauriga Sciences.
In her spare time she has become involved in fundraising for the The Bowery Mission. She said she started an annual holiday musical benefit called Jingle Jam.
Murphy said she produces the show with friends who are musicians and comedians.
“The first year we raised $700, in 2020 lockdown $2,500 and this year over $10,000,” she said.
The event is held at “The Bitter End” where people like Joni Mitchell and Lady Gaga got their starts.
Murphy said she is passionate about The Bowery Mission that supplies clothes, meals, shelter, medical and recovery from trauma and addiction to the homeless.
Murphy urged young people to follow their dreams.
“Dream big and have confidence in the pursuit of those dreams and also take care of your health. Become your own expert on your health, nutrition and fitness because chasing your dreams requires a lot of energy, strength and hard work.
“I think I inherited my parents’ free spirit. They’re both just big kids,” she said.
Murphy said she loves her hometown and is proud to be an Ashtabulan.
