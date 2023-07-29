ASHTABULA — The case against an Ashtabula man accused of trafficking fentanyl is headed to an Ashtabula County grand jury.
Tod Kuscsik Jr., 53, waived his preliminary hearing Friday in Ashtabula Municipal Court, according to court records.
Kuscsik is charged with aggravated trafficking of drugs, a second-degree felony, aggravated possession of fentanyl, a fifth-degree felony, and possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, according to court records.
Kuscsik has had several drug convictions in the past, dating back to the 1990s, according to Ashtabula Municipal Court and Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
