PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — An Ashtabula man died on Friday morning following a one-vehicle crash on State Road, near Daly Road, according to Plymouth Fire Chief Bill Strubbe and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
"The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Ashtabula Post is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in one fatality. the crash occurred at approximately 7:01 a.m. on Friday on State Road Near Daly Road," stated a press release from the OHP.
Edward Boyce, 36, was driving a vehicle northbound on State Road when he crossed the center line, drove off the left side of the road and struck a tree," according to the OHP.
Boyce died at the scene and was not wearing a seat belt, the release stated. The crash remains under investigation.
Plymouth Fire Chief Bill Strubbe said his department was on the scene for about two hours and was able to keep one lane of traffic moving for most of that time.
The Ashtabula County Coroner's Office assisted at the scene, OHP said.
