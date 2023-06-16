SAYBROOK — An Ashtabula man was killed on Thursday afternoon following a crash on Route 45 near the intersection of New London Road around 12:49 p.m.
Greg Wise, 28, died after the motorcycle he was riding struck a vehicle driven by Mary Coates, 63, of Niles, according to an Ohio Highway Patrol press release.
Wise was northbound on Route 45 behind a vehicle driven by Coates and a semi-truck, which were also traveling north on Route 45.
“Mr Wise attempted to overtake both vehicles striking the Ford Explorer as she was making a left turn onto New London Road,” the report states.
Wise continued off the roadway and struck a tree.
Wise was transported to Lakeside High School from the scene by Saybrook Township fire and EMS workers for potential transport to a Cleveland hospital, but died before that could occur, according to the OHP.
Wise was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.
