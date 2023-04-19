ASHTABULA — A man was attacked and robbed Saturday night outside his home in the Ashtabula Harbor, according to police reports.
The victim told police two Black males grabbed him and forced him back into his home in the 1600 block of West 5th Street at about 10 p.m. Saturday, according to police reports.
Once inside his home, one of the men attempted to stab him in the abdomen, but he stopped the knife with his hands, according to reports.
The victim suffered a significant wound on his hand from the assault, police said.
The men then stole the victim’s wallet, which contained $1,500, and ran off, according to reports.
The victim said one of the perpetrators was wearing a ski mask, and he didn’t get a good look at the second male.
Anyone with any information about this case, should call the Ashtabula Police Department at 440-992-7172.
