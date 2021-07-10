ASHTABULA — Cederquist Park is a busy place this weekend as three Little League state tournaments are being held at the complex.
Area hotels are busy with teams from all over the state staying at sites from Mentor to Conneaut, said Frank Cole, Little League District 1 administrator. He said the Girls Major League Softball, Girls Junior League Softball and Boys Senior League state tournaments are scheduled to end Monday if weather doesn't get in the way.
Cole said more than 100 players in the three divisions played this weekend bringing parents to the area from Ironton, Elyria, Tallmadge and many places in between.
Marco Fasano, a board member, was busy keeping score and announcing a Major League girls game. He said the people coming in to town for the tournament help the area economy.
"People from Ashtabula should come down and see some good softball," he said.
Games are scheduled for today in all three divisions.
Cole said an estimated 200 players will likely participate in the Little League 8-10 and 9-11 tournaments scheduled for July 24-31 at Cederquist Park.
Cole said the state-wide Little League leaders decided to go with a consolidation of state tournament sites to be placed on a two-year rotation.
"As administrators we set up a system where each district will host for two year and then it will rotate," he said.
Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Ashtabula will host the tournaments this year and next year after last year's events were canceled due to the virus.
Cole said he has 14 to 15 board members helping to make the tournament a reality. He said the home site doesn't make money on the tournament other than concession revenue.
The Jefferson-Ashtabula senior league team and the Pymatuning senior league team both made the state tournament and started tournament action on Saturday.
Schedule details are available at ohiolldistrict1.com.
