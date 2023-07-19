ASHTABULA — When the Wine & Walleye Festival opens Friday festival-goers will see a new pavilion on the waterfront in the Ashtabula Harbor
The Lift Bridge Community Association (LBCA) through a grant from the Civic Development Corporation (CDC), hired M M Construction from Windsor Township build the pavilion, designed by Judy Campbell in collaboration with Toni Carlisle.
Gayle Michel, a LBCA board member and grant writer, oversaw the construction of the 26-foot-by-18-foot pavilion.
“The LBCA was awarded $50,000 to do this,” she said. “It is part of their 2020 grant cycle. We are watching the budget closely.”
The LBCA hopes the pavilion will be used as a gathering place, for locals and visitors.
“It will be a possible place for relaxing, watching, picnicking, events, photography, music, movies, ceremonies, seasonal decor and more,” Michel said.
The LBCA also partnered with the owner of the property, the Ashtabula City Port Authority.
On Tuesday, Amanda Triotta from the CDC placed a couple signs near the pavilion to show the collaboration.
The mission of the LBCA is to promote and develop the historic Ashtabula Harbor as a major regional destination for tourism, recreation and entertainment, according to its website.
LBCA Board of Directors are Alex Asteiniza, chair; Stacy Senskey, vice chair; Heather Martello, secretary; Jim Timonere, treasurer; Gayle Michel, membership, and Tara Hawkins, T Gallo, Bryce Heinbaugh, Sarah Jammal and Jennifer Pociask.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.