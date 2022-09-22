ASHTABULA — More than seven years of hard work culminated on Thursday afternoon with the dedication of the refurbished fountain at Lance Cpl. Kevin Cornelius Memorial Park.
"We actually started this project in 2015," said Larry Fargo. who did much of the work on the project.
Fargo said the main work on the pipes and structural elements of the fountain occurred in 2016, but many improvements have been made over the years.
"The fountain has been open for the summer in every year except one," he said.
The final stages of the project were completed this summer with the installation of art pieces and a fence surrounding the fountain.
Fargo said he has a family history in the community and felt it was an important project.
"My ancestors were some of the early settlers back in the Western Reserve [days]," he said.
Six different pieces of art work were created by Fargo's sign company and includes a memorial to the Ashtabula Train Disaster and references to many events in the city's history.
Fargo said it is unclear when the fountain was built but it was in the park in the 1960s.
The Ashtabula Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored the dedication ceremony to honor Fargo, other volunteers and donors to the project, said AACC Director Greg Church.
"Larry Fargo has put a lot of blood, sweat, tears and hours to this project," Church said.
Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere also thanked Fargo and the volunteers for their work on the project. He said without community involvement the refurbished fountain would not have been completed.
Ashtabula Downtown Development Agency President Richard Coblitz also thanked Fargo for his work in coordinating the project. The artwork is also connected to a QR code that provides a historic explanation of each one, he said.
The ADDA website also details the historic information as well. The Faith Christian Academy student body also attended the event.
