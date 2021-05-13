ASHTABULA — Firefighters from Ashtabula and surrounding communities battled a large house fire in the 500 block of Center Street as curious people came downtown to watch on Thursday evening just after 8 p.m.
Large plumes of smoke settled over the downtown area as winds blew it to the east.
Ashtabula firefighters arriving on the scene found smoke pouring from the roof of the structure; set back from other homes in the area. Firefighters had to maneuver between two houses to get hoses to a place where they could battle the blaze.
Police arrived on the scene to block traffic going both ways on Center Street shortly after firefighters arrived on the scene and Ashtabula Township firefighters then arrived on the scene.
Saybrook Township Fire Department also had crews on the scene. Customers at a beverage store across the street from the fire continued to shop through the store's drive-through.
Bystanders took video of the blaze with cell phones.
Fire department officials were still on the scene putting out hot spots well into the evening and were unavailable to discuss details of the fire.
