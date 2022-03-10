Ashtabula Fence Company has been servicing area homes and businesses for about a year, said AFC owner Devon Starcher.
The company will be part of the Ashtabula Home Show from March 11-13 during regular business hours at Ashtabula Towne Square.
The company works with a variety of fencing materials, Starcher said. He said chain-link, vinyl, wood and aluminum are options for homeowners and businesses.
Starcher said people can often handle requests through Facebook and other social media options.
“You can give me a call and we can do a lot of the work through Google imagery,” Starcher said.
He said once preliminary discussions have taken place an on-site visit is the most likely next stop.
“Most of it is done at the customer’s home,” he said.
Starcher said the fencing business was pretty busy throughout the winter, but is about to get even busier.
“[During] spring it ramps up pretty intensely,” he said.
“If you are looking for a fence that is aesthetically pleasing and offers durability and security, vinyl-coated chain link may be the fence for you,” states the company Facebook page.
Starcher said it is important to keep project information flowing smoothly so there are as few delays as possible during the busy season. He said people get excited about projects once the weather warms up in spring.
The company recently installed a fence at the Jefferson Area Girls Softball complex.
The company provides free estimates for fencing needs, Starcher said.
