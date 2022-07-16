ASHTABULA — The cause of a fire that killed a 3-year-old girl on Station Avenue on Friday is under investigation by the Ashtabula Fire Department and the Ohio State Fire Marshal's office, according to Ashtabula Fire Chief Shawn Gruber.
Gruber said he did not know the condition of the child's mother, who was injured in the fire and flown by helicopter to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland. He said he was not able to release the name of the little girl, but expected more information to be released on Monday.
"The fire marshal and Stephen [Chase] are still doing their investigation," Gruber said.
Chase is a fire investigator for the city and is working in conjunction with the fire marshal's office. Gruber said it does not appear that there was any kind of foul play relating to the fire.
"They are going to put together a picture of what happened," Gruber said.
Gruber said the child perished in the house after getting separated from other family members. He said a neighbor with a ladder and Ashtabula police officers assisted several people from the back porch of the home before firefighters arrived.
He said the little girl was with an adult and two other children, but she apparently became scared and went back into a room and closed the door.
The fire occurred at a home in the 3800 block of Station Avenue around 2:40 p.m. on Friday. Large clouds of black smoke poured from the building.
Gruber said three area fire departments were on calls and couldn't respond to the fire, but the Plymouth Township Fire Department was able to assist.
Ashtabula police officers also assisted the fire department and worked with family members as the tragedy unfolded.
