ASHTABULA — Emergency workers were busy on Thursday afternoon with three different incidents that required the assistance of police and firefighters.
Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said the three incidents — all within two miles — occurred in a relatively short period of time. He said the came in quick succession shortly after two p.m.
A Dollar General sign and the front of a truck were damaged when the truck — unloading at a business on the east side of Lake Avenue — rolled across the street into the store’s parking lot and hit the sign.
Stell said the front passenger side of the truck was severely damaged.
Stell said there were no injuries and it was unclear why the truck rolled across the street.
Three telephone poles were knocked down on Lake Avenue near the West 30th Street intersection when a truck tried to turn around in a parking lot, Stell said. He said the driver apparently saw a sign showing the height of the bridge on West 30th Street and decided to make the turn.
“He clipped wires and dropped the poles,” Stell said.
He said nobody was hurt in the incident.
The third event was a rollover crash on West 43rd Street near the Park Avenue intersection. Stell said it was a one-vehicle crash.
The vehicle blocked West 43rd Street from the west side and emergency workers had to extricate the driver, who eventually walked to a waiting ambulance.
